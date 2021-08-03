Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Earnings results for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Retail Properties of America last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Retail Properties of America has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Retail Properties of America are expected to grow by 4.55% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.92 per share. Retail Properties of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Retail Properties of America will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720043”.

Analyst Opinion on Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Retail Properties of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.02%. The high price target for RPAI is $14.00 and the low price target for RPAI is $6.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Retail Properties of America has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.83, Retail Properties of America has a forecasted downside of 22.0% from its current price of $12.61. Retail Properties of America has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Retail Properties of America has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Retail Properties of America is 35.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Retail Properties of America will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.61% next year. This indicates that Retail Properties of America will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

In the past three months, Retail Properties of America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.99% of the stock of Retail Properties of America is held by insiders. 89.98% of the stock of Retail Properties of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI



Earnings for Retail Properties of America are expected to grow by 4.55% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Retail Properties of America is -630.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Retail Properties of America is -630.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Retail Properties of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here