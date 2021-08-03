Reports First Quarter 2020 Results Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Earnings results for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.04) earnings per share over the last year (($1.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.01) to ($2.47) per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 193.04%. The high price target for RYTM is $67.00 and the low price target for RYTM is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.67, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 193.0% from its current price of $17.29. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

In the past three months, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.49% of the stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 94.64% of the stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM



Earnings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.01) to ($2.47) per share. The P/E ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is -12.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is -12.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here