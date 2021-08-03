Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Earnings results for Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company earned $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.05) to ($0.27) per share. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Rigel Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.50%. The high price target for RIGL is $11.00 and the low price target for RIGL is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings.

Dividend Strength: Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Rigel Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

In the past three months, Rigel Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.72% of the stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 84.71% of the stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL



Earnings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.05) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Rigel Pharmaceuticals is -57.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 20.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

