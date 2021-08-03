Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Earnings results for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Roku last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year ($0.77 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.2. Earnings for Roku are expected to grow by 115.56% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.97 per share. Roku has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Roku will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Roku in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $441.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.66%. The high price target for ROKU is $560.00 and the low price target for ROKU is $185.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 18 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Roku has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $441.00, Roku has a forecasted upside of 4.7% from its current price of $421.37. Roku has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku does not currently pay a dividend. Roku does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

In the past three months, Roku insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $131,133,300.00 in company stock. 19.40% of the stock of Roku is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.59% of the stock of Roku is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU



Earnings for Roku are expected to grow by 115.56% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Roku is 547.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Roku is 547.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 37.16. Roku has a P/B Ratio of 40.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

