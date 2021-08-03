Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Earnings results for Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.33.

Sabre last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business earned $327 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sabre has generated ($3.38) earnings per share over the last year (($4.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sabre are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.29) to ($0.47) per share. Sabre has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Sabre will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sabre in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.23%. The high price target for SABR is $17.00 and the low price target for SABR is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sabre has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Sabre has a forecasted upside of 27.2% from its current price of $11.79. Sabre has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre does not currently pay a dividend. Sabre does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

In the past three months, Sabre insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,179,888.00 in company stock. Only 1.03% of the stock of Sabre is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR



Earnings for Sabre are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.29) to ($0.47) per share. The P/E ratio of Sabre is -2.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sabre is -2.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sabre has a P/B Ratio of 10.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

