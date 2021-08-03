Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Earnings results for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.08.

Sage Therapeutics last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business earned $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Its revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sage Therapeutics has generated ($9.47) earnings per share over the last year ($11.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Earnings for Sage Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.97) to ($6.02) per share. Sage Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Sage Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sage Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.28%. The high price target for SAGE is $102.00 and the low price target for SAGE is $62.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sage Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.65, Sage Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 91.3% from its current price of $43.73. Sage Therapeutics has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sage Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

In the past three months, Sage Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $595,347.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.70% of the stock of Sage Therapeutics is held by insiders. 89.75% of the stock of Sage Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE



Earnings for Sage Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.97) to ($6.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Sage Therapeutics is 3.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Sage Therapeutics is 3.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 39.02. Sage Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here