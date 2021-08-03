Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Earnings results for Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-22.35.

Seaboard last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Seaboard has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($480.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Seaboard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Seaboard has a dividend yield of 0.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Seaboard has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Seaboard insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 78.30% of the stock of Seaboard is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.16% of the stock of Seaboard is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Seaboard is 8.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Seaboard is 8.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 47.19. Seaboard has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

