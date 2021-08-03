Wall street estimates Earnings report Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Earnings results for Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Select Energy Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144 million. Select Energy Services has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($1.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Select Energy Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.14) per share. Select Energy Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Select Energy Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Select Energy Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.01%. The high price target for WTTR is $8.00 and the low price target for WTTR is $4.70. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services does not currently pay a dividend. Select Energy Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

In the past three months, Select Energy Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.60% of the stock of Select Energy Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.86% of the stock of Select Energy Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR



Earnings for Select Energy Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of Select Energy Services is -4.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Select Energy Services is -4.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Select Energy Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

