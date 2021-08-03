Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Earnings results for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Seres Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year (($1.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Seres Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($0.98) per share. Seres Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Seres Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seres Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 213.88%. The high price target for MCRB is $32.00 and the low price target for MCRB is $7.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Seres Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.29, Seres Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 213.9% from its current price of $7.10. Seres Therapeutics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Seres Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

In the past three months, Seres Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Seres Therapeutics is held by insiders. 98.12% of the stock of Seres Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB



Earnings for Seres Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.52) to ($0.98) per share. The P/E ratio of Seres Therapeutics is -5.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Seres Therapeutics is -5.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Seres Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here