Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Earnings results for Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Skyline Champion last issued its earnings results on May 24th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyline Champion has generated $1.51 earnings per share over the last year ($1.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9. Earnings for Skyline Champion are expected to grow by 13.30% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.13 per share. Skyline Champion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Skyline Champion will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “10015616”.

Analyst Opinion on Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Skyline Champion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.48%. The high price target for SKY is $67.00 and the low price target for SKY is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Skyline Champion has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.00, Skyline Champion has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $56.40. Skyline Champion has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion does not currently pay a dividend. Skyline Champion does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

In the past three months, Skyline Champion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,912,648.00 in company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Skyline Champion is held by insiders. 97.04% of the stock of Skyline Champion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Skyline Champion are expected to grow by 13.30% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Skyline Champion is 37.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Skyline Champion is 37.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.47. Skyline Champion has a P/B Ratio of 5.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

