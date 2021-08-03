Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Earnings results for SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19.

SkyWater Technology last issued its earnings data on May 19th, 2021. The reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.88. The business earned $48.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.60 million. SkyWater Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SkyWater Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. SkyWater Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SkyWater Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.64%. The high price target for SKYT is $27.00 and the low price target for SKYT is $25.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SkyWater Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, SkyWater Technology has a forecasted upside of 50.6% from its current price of $17.26. SkyWater Technology has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology does not currently pay a dividend. SkyWater Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

In the past three months, SkyWater Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings for SkyWater Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.33 per share.

