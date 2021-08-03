Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

Earnings results for SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

SolarWinds last announced its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year ($0.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Earnings for SolarWinds are expected to grow by 14.47% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.87 per share. SolarWinds has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. SolarWinds will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 825-312-2061 with passcode “7287522”.

Analyst Opinion on SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SolarWinds in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 227.40%. The high price target for SWI is $52.00 and the low price target for SWI is $28.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SolarWinds has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.80, SolarWinds has a forecasted upside of 227.4% from its current price of $11.24. SolarWinds has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds does not currently pay a dividend. SolarWinds does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

In the past three months, SolarWinds insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $398,916.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of SolarWinds is held by insiders. 95.92% of the stock of SolarWinds is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI



Earnings for SolarWinds are expected to grow by 14.47% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of SolarWinds is 23.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of SolarWinds is 23.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.22. SolarWinds has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

