Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Earnings results for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc is estimated to report earnings on 08/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($0.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Earnings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group are expected to grow by 20.93% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.04 per share. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is 36.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.92% next year. This indicates that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

In the past three months, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.82% of the stock of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG



Earnings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group are expected to grow by 20.93% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is 9.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is 9.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

