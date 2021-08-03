Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Earnings results for Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79.

Sunoco last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The company earned $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sunoco has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($4.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for Sunoco are expected to decrease by -29.87% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $3.92 per share. Sunoco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Sunoco will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13720087”.

Analyst Opinion on Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunoco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.42%. The high price target for SUN is $39.00 and the low price target for SUN is $29.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sunoco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.43, Sunoco has a forecasted downside of 9.4% from its current price of $38.01. Sunoco has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.69%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sunoco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sunoco is 434.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Sunoco will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.18% in the coming year. This indicates that Sunoco may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

In the past three months, Sunoco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.76% of the stock of Sunoco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN



Earnings for Sunoco are expected to decrease by -29.87% in the coming year, from $5.59 to $3.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Sunoco is 7.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Sunoco is 7.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.78. Sunoco has a P/B Ratio of 6.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here