Earnings and Growth Analysis : SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Earnings results for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

SunPower last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business earned $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SunPower has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year ($2.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Earnings for SunPower are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.58 per share. SunPower has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. SunPower will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SunPower in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.03%. The high price target for SPWR is $49.00 and the low price target for SPWR is $11.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SunPower has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.77, and is based on 1 buy rating, 8 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.27, SunPower has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $24.77. SunPower has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower does not currently pay a dividend. SunPower does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

In the past three months, SunPower insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,407,812.00 in company stock. Only 0.67% of the stock of SunPower is held by insiders. Only 32.59% of the stock of SunPower is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR



Earnings for SunPower are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.58 per share. The P/E ratio of SunPower is 11.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of SunPower is 11.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.78. SunPower has a PEG Ratio of 5.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SunPower has a P/B Ratio of 10.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here