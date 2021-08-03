Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Earnings results for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Sunstone Hotel Investors last announced its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Its revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sunstone Hotel Investors has generated ($0.73) earnings per share over the last year (($1.43) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sunstone Hotel Investors are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.74 per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Sunstone Hotel Investors will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 844-915-4230 with passcode “5458099”.

Analyst Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.16%. The high price target for SHO is $12.00 and the low price target for SHO is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sunstone Hotel Investors has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.71, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a forecasted downside of 7.2% from its current price of $11.54. Sunstone Hotel Investors has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors does not currently pay a dividend. Sunstone Hotel Investors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

In the past three months, Sunstone Hotel Investors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $332,250.00 in company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors is held by insiders. 98.59% of the stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO



Earnings for Sunstone Hotel Investors are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Sunstone Hotel Investors is -8.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sunstone Hotel Investors is -8.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here