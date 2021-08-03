Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Earnings results for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Talos Energy last posted its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.17. The company earned $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Talos Energy has generated ($1.11) earnings per share over the last year (($10.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Talos Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $1.92 per share. Talos Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Talos Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10158221”.

Analyst Opinion on Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Talos Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.76%. The high price target for TALO is $19.00 and the low price target for TALO is $10.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Talos Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.67, Talos Energy has a forecasted upside of 35.8% from its current price of $11.54. Talos Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Talos Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

In the past three months, Talos Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $60,487,743.00 in company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of Talos Energy is held by insiders. 92.66% of the stock of Talos Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO



Earnings for Talos Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $1.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Talos Energy is -1.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Talos Energy is -1.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Talos Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

