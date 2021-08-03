Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Earnings results for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers last released its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.32. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year ($0.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.9. Earnings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers are expected to grow by 7.97% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.49 per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10157928”.

Analyst Opinion on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.75%. The high price target for SKT is $15.00 and the low price target for SKT is $7.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.14%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is 44.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 47.65% next year. This indicates that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

In the past three months, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is held by insiders. 77.42% of the stock of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT



Earnings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers are expected to grow by 7.97% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is 39.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is 39.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a PEG Ratio of 11.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a P/B Ratio of 4.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

