Wall street estimates Earnings report Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Earnings results for Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Tennant last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Its revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year ($2.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.3. Earnings for Tennant are expected to grow by 12.70% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.97 per share. Tennant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Tennant will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tennant in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Tennant.

Dividend Strength: Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant pays a meaningful dividend of 1.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tennant has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tennant is 31.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tennant will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.51% next year. This indicates that Tennant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

In the past three months, Tennant insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $752,298.00 in company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Tennant is held by insiders. 86.95% of the stock of Tennant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tennant (NYSE:TNC



Earnings for Tennant are expected to grow by 12.70% in the coming year, from $4.41 to $4.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Tennant is 27.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.02. The P/E ratio of Tennant is 27.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.47. Tennant has a PEG Ratio of 1.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tennant has a P/B Ratio of 3.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

