Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

Earnings results for The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

Container Store (The) is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

The Container Store Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Earnings for The Container Store Group are expected to decrease by -8.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $0.92 per share. The Container Store Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. The Container Store Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721286”.

Analyst Opinion on The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Container Store Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.94%. The high price target for TCS is $10.00 and the low price target for TCS is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

The Container Store Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, The Container Store Group has a forecasted downside of 4.9% from its current price of $10.52. The Container Store Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group does not currently pay a dividend. The Container Store Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

In the past three months, The Container Store Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $251,125.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 35.40% of the stock of The Container Store Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 83.03% of the stock of The Container Store Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS



Earnings for The Container Store Group are expected to decrease by -8.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of The Container Store Group is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.59. The P/E ratio of The Container Store Group is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 36.74. The Container Store Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

