worth buying post Earnings results? Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Earnings results for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.

Theravance Biopharma last issued its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Theravance Biopharma has generated ($4.20) earnings per share over the last year (($4.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Theravance Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.79) to ($1.83) per share. Theravance Biopharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Theravance Biopharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2615108”.

Analyst Opinion on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Theravance Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 138.83%. The high price target for TBPH is $36.00 and the low price target for TBPH is $27.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Theravance Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.00, Theravance Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 138.8% from its current price of $12.98. Theravance Biopharma has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Theravance Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

In the past three months, Theravance Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Theravance Biopharma is held by insiders. 80.95% of the stock of Theravance Biopharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH



Earnings for Theravance Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.79) to ($1.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Theravance Biopharma is -3.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Theravance Biopharma is -3.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

