Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Earnings results for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27.

Trane Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm earned $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Its revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has generated $4.46 earnings per share over the last year ($4.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.6. Earnings for Trane Technologies are expected to grow by 11.65% in the coming year, from $6.18 to $6.90 per share. Trane Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Trane Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trane Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $173.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.88%. The high price target for TT is $210.00 and the low price target for TT is $109.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Trane Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $173.25, Trane Technologies has a forecasted downside of 13.9% from its current price of $201.17. Trane Technologies has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Trane Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Trane Technologies is 52.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Trane Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.20% next year. This indicates that Trane Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

In the past three months, Trane Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,531,414.00 in company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Trane Technologies is held by insiders. 78.51% of the stock of Trane Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT



Earnings for Trane Technologies are expected to grow by 11.65% in the coming year, from $6.18 to $6.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Trane Technologies is 43.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Trane Technologies is 43.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.47. Trane Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 1.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Trane Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 7.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here