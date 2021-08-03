Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Earnings results for TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

TTEC last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TTEC has generated $3.82 earnings per share over the last year ($3.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.5. Earnings for TTEC are expected to grow by 3.49% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $3.86 per share. TTEC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. TTEC will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TTEC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $101.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.35%. The high price target for TTEC is $130.00 and the low price target for TTEC is $65.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TTEC has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.00, TTEC has a forecasted downside of 3.3% from its current price of $104.50. TTEC has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TTEC has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of TTEC is 22.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TTEC will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.28% next year. This indicates that TTEC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

In the past three months, TTEC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,499,429.00 in company stock. 60.90% of the stock of TTEC is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.74% of the stock of TTEC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC



Earnings for TTEC are expected to grow by 3.49% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $3.86 per share. The P/E ratio of TTEC is 33.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of TTEC is 33.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. TTEC has a PEG Ratio of 1.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TTEC has a P/B Ratio of 10.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

