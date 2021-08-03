Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Earnings results for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.02.

Uber Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. The business earned $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies has generated ($3.86) earnings per share over the last year (($2.24) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Uber Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($0.54) per share. Uber Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Uber Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

32 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Uber Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.08%. The high price target for UBER is $85.00 and the low price target for UBER is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 29 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Uber Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 29 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.44, Uber Technologies has a forecasted upside of 55.1% from its current price of $43.49. Uber Technologies has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Uber Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

In the past three months, Uber Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $328,315.00 in company stock. Only 4.06% of the stock of Uber Technologies is held by insiders. 73.50% of the stock of Uber Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER



Earnings for Uber Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($0.54) per share. The P/E ratio of Uber Technologies is -19.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Uber Technologies is -19.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Uber Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here