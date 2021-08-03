Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Earnings results for UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 08/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

UFP Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. The business earned $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Its revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. UFP Technologies has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Earnings for UFP Technologies are expected to grow by 33.91% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $3.08 per share. UFP Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UFP Technologies in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for UFP Technologies.

Dividend Strength: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. UFP Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

In the past three months, UFP Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $126,854.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.98% of the stock of UFP Technologies is held by insiders. 78.30% of the stock of UFP Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT



Earnings for UFP Technologies are expected to grow by 33.91% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $3.08 per share. The P/E ratio of UFP Technologies is 33.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of UFP Technologies is 33.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.33. UFP Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here