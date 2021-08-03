Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Earnings results for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

UNITIL Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Unitil last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161 million. Unitil has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year ($2.39 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Earnings for Unitil are expected to grow by 7.00% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.60 per share. Unitil has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Unitil will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “9579685”.

Analyst Opinion on Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Unitil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.41%. The high price target for UTL is $49.00 and the low price target for UTL is $49.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Unitil has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.00, Unitil has a forecasted downside of 7.4% from its current price of $52.92. Unitil has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Unitil pays a meaningful dividend of 2.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Unitil has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Unitil is 70.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Unitil will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.46% next year. This indicates that Unitil will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

In the past three months, Unitil insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.02% of the stock of Unitil is held by insiders. 69.74% of the stock of Unitil is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Unitil (NYSE:UTL



Earnings for Unitil are expected to grow by 7.00% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Unitil is 22.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of Unitil is 22.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.02. Unitil has a PEG Ratio of 3.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Unitil has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

