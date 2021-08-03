Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

Earnings results for USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

USA Compression Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company earned $157.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. USA Compression Partners has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for USA Compression Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.09) per share. USA Compression Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. USA Compression Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “9227045”.

Analyst Opinion on USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for USA Compression Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.50%. The high price target for USAC is $16.00 and the low price target for USAC is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

USA Compression Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.67, USA Compression Partners has a forecasted downside of 10.5% from its current price of $15.27. USA Compression Partners has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. USA Compression Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

In the past three months, USA Compression Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.97% of the stock of USA Compression Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC



Earnings for USA Compression Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of USA Compression Partners is -36.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of USA Compression Partners is -36.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. USA Compression Partners has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here