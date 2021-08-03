Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Earnings results for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Varex Imaging last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm earned $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Varex Imaging has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Varex Imaging are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.20 per share. Varex Imaging has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Varex Imaging will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721643”.

Analyst Opinion on Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Varex Imaging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.73%. The high price target for VREX is $41.00 and the low price target for VREX is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging does not currently pay a dividend. Varex Imaging does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

In the past three months, Varex Imaging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Varex Imaging is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX



Earnings for Varex Imaging are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Varex Imaging is -18.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Varex Imaging is -18.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Varex Imaging has a PEG Ratio of 5.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Varex Imaging has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

