Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Earnings results for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Veeco Instruments last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Veeco Instruments has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Veeco Instruments are expected to grow by 38.46% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.26 per share. Veeco Instruments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Veeco Instruments will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veeco Instruments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.03%. The high price target for VECO is $32.00 and the low price target for VECO is $18.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veeco Instruments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.60, Veeco Instruments has a forecasted upside of 6.0% from its current price of $23.20. Veeco Instruments has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments does not currently pay a dividend. Veeco Instruments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

In the past three months, Veeco Instruments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $109,100.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Veeco Instruments is held by insiders. 97.39% of the stock of Veeco Instruments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO



Earnings for Veeco Instruments are expected to grow by 38.46% in the coming year, from $0.91 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Veeco Instruments is -210.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veeco Instruments is -210.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veeco Instruments has a P/B Ratio of 2.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here