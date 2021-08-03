How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Earnings results for Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Veritone last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Veritone has generated ($1.73) earnings per share over the last year (($2.21) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Veritone are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($1.26) per share. Veritone has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Veritone will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veritone in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 93.42%. The high price target for VERI is $50.00 and the low price target for VERI is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone does not currently pay a dividend. Veritone does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

In the past three months, Veritone insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 28.90% of the stock of Veritone is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.12% of the stock of Veritone is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI



Earnings for Veritone are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.03) to ($1.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Veritone is -9.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veritone has a P/B Ratio of 6.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

