Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Earnings results for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Welbilt last posted its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm earned $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Welbilt has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.5. Earnings for Welbilt are expected to grow by 48.15% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.80 per share. Welbilt has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Welbilt will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “906-7868”.

Analyst Opinion on Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Welbilt in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.51%. The high price target for WBT is $26.00 and the low price target for WBT is $18.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Welbilt has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.67, Welbilt has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $23.49. Welbilt has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt does not currently pay a dividend. Welbilt does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

In the past three months, Welbilt insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Welbilt is held by insiders. 90.67% of the stock of Welbilt is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT



Earnings for Welbilt are expected to grow by 48.15% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Welbilt is 213.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.00. The P/E ratio of Welbilt is 213.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 42.47. Welbilt has a P/B Ratio of 12.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

