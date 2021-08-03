Nothing seems to bother Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Earnings results for Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Westlake Chemical Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business earned $268.21 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($1.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Earnings for Westlake Chemical Partners are expected to grow by 24.59% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.28 per share. Westlake Chemical Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Westlake Chemical Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3216579”.

Analyst Opinion on Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.63%. The high price target for WLKP is $30.00 and the low price target for WLKP is $21.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Westlake Chemical Partners has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Westlake Chemical Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Westlake Chemical Partners is 100.53%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Westlake Chemical Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.89% in the coming year. This indicates that Westlake Chemical Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

In the past three months, Westlake Chemical Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.92% of the stock of Westlake Chemical Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP



Earnings for Westlake Chemical Partners are expected to grow by 24.59% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Westlake Chemical Partners is 14.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Westlake Chemical Partners is 14.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 21.33. Westlake Chemical Partners has a PEG Ratio of 1.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Westlake Chemical Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

