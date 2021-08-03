Must-See Earnings Estimates for: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Earnings results for W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

W&T Offshore last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W&T Offshore has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for W&T Offshore are expected to grow by 104.76% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $0.86 per share. W&T Offshore has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. W&T Offshore will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for W&T Offshore in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.80%. The high price target for WTI is $5.50 and the low price target for WTI is $5.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore does not currently pay a dividend. W&T Offshore does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

In the past three months, W&T Offshore insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $54,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 34.65% of the stock of W&T Offshore is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 31.80% of the stock of W&T Offshore is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI



Earnings for W&T Offshore are expected to grow by 104.76% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of W&T Offshore is -20.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

