Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Earnings results for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts last announced its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.27. The business earned $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has generated ($0.82) earnings per share over the last year (($1.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $1.17 per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Xenia Hotels & Resorts will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 877-344-7529 with passcode “10157746”.

Analyst Opinion on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.64%. The high price target for XHR is $23.00 and the low price target for XHR is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a forecasted upside of 4.6% from its current price of $17.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

In the past three months, Xenia Hotels & Resorts insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,274,205.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 83.66% of the stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR



Earnings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to $1.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is -10.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Xenia Hotels & Resorts is -10.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here