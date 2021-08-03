Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Earnings results for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Xperi last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business earned $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.78 million. Xperi has generated $1.75 earnings per share over the last year ($1.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Xperi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021. Xperi will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xperi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.41%. The high price target for XPER is $34.00 and the low price target for XPER is $25.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Xperi has a dividend yield of 0.96%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Xperi has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Xperi is 11.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

In the past three months, Xperi insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $153,777.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Xperi is held by insiders. 87.77% of the stock of Xperi is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Xperi is 18.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.03. The P/E ratio of Xperi is 18.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 51.70. Xperi has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

