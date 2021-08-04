Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Earnings results for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

1Life Healthcare last posted its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 1Life Healthcare has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($0.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for 1Life Healthcare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to ($0.50) per share. 1Life Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. 1Life Healthcare will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 1Life Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.02%. The high price target for ONEM is $63.00 and the low price target for ONEM is $28.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

1Life Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. 1Life Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, 1Life Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $260,271.00 in company stock. Only 9.60% of the stock of 1Life Healthcare is held by insiders. 83.97% of the stock of 1Life Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for 1Life Healthcare are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of 1Life Healthcare is -38.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. 1Life Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 6.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

