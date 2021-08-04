Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Earnings results for Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Abiomed last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business earned $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Its revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abiomed has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year ($4.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.2. Earnings for Abiomed are expected to grow by 18.45% in the coming year, from $4.39 to $5.20 per share. Abiomed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Abiomed will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5929017”.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abiomed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $341.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.51%. The high price target for ABMD is $425.00 and the low price target for ABMD is $245.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Abiomed has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $341.25, Abiomed has a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of $326.52. Abiomed has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Abiomed does not currently pay a dividend. Abiomed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Abiomed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,133,750.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Abiomed is held by insiders. 90.16% of the stock of Abiomed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Abiomed are expected to grow by 18.45% in the coming year, from $4.39 to $5.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Abiomed is 66.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of Abiomed is 66.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.65. Abiomed has a PEG Ratio of 4.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Abiomed has a P/B Ratio of 11.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

