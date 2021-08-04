Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Earnings results for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

ADT last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. ADT has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year (($0.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ADT are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.08 per share. ADT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. ADT will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13720827”.

Analyst Opinion on ADT (NYSE:ADT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ADT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.64%. The high price target for ADT is $17.00 and the low price target for ADT is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ADT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.22, ADT has a forecasted upside of 5.6% from its current price of $10.62. ADT has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT pays a meaningful dividend of 1.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ADT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, ADT will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.96% next year. This indicates that ADT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ADT (NYSE:ADT)

In the past three months, ADT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of ADT is held by insiders. 88.55% of the stock of ADT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ADT (NYSE:ADT



Earnings for ADT are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of ADT is -21.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ADT is -21.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ADT has a PEG Ratio of 1.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ADT has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

