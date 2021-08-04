Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Earnings results for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12.

Advanced Energy Industries last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has generated $4.99 earnings per share over the last year ($4.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Earnings for Advanced Energy Industries are expected to grow by 18.48% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.09 per share. Advanced Energy Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Advanced Energy Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Advanced Energy Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.89%. The high price target for AEIS is $133.00 and the low price target for AEIS is $100.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Advanced Energy Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $118.33, Advanced Energy Industries has a forecasted upside of 14.9% from its current price of $103.00. Advanced Energy Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend yield of 0.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Advanced Energy Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Advanced Energy Industries is 8.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Advanced Energy Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.57% next year. This indicates that Advanced Energy Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

In the past three months, Advanced Energy Industries insiders have bought 193.29% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $497,250.00 in company stock and sold $169,541.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Advanced Energy Industries is held by insiders. 94.59% of the stock of Advanced Energy Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS



Earnings for Advanced Energy Industries are expected to grow by 18.48% in the coming year, from $5.14 to $6.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Advanced Energy Industries is 25.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of Advanced Energy Industries is 25.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.94. Advanced Energy Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

