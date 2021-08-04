Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Earnings results for agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

agilon health last issued its earnings data on May 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business earned $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. agilon health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for agilon health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.08) per share. agilon health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. agilon health will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for agilon health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.98%. The high price target for AGL is $45.00 and the low price target for AGL is $37.00. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

agilon health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.38, agilon health has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $37.28. agilon health has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health does not currently pay a dividend. agilon health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

In the past three months, agilon health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of agilon health (NYSE:AGL



Earnings for agilon health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.08) per share.

