Reports Strong First-Quarter Financial Results Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Earnings results for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Albemarle last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm earned $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle has generated $4.12 earnings per share over the last year ($3.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.8. Earnings for Albemarle are expected to grow by 39.50% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $5.05 per share. Albemarle has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Albemarle will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6747789”.

Analyst Opinion on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Albemarle in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $147.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.90%. The high price target for ALB is $208.00 and the low price target for ALB is $80.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Albemarle has been increasing its dividend for 27 years. The dividend payout ratio of Albemarle is 37.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Albemarle will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.89% next year. This indicates that Albemarle will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

In the past three months, Albemarle insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,174,440.00 in company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of Albemarle is held by insiders. 80.01% of the stock of Albemarle is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB



Earnings for Albemarle are expected to grow by 39.50% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $5.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Albemarle is 61.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of Albemarle is 61.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 21.23. Albemarle has a PEG Ratio of 2.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Albemarle has a P/B Ratio of 4.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

