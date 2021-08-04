Did they just beat EPS? Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Earnings results for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08.

Alkami Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Alkami Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Alkami Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.09) per share. Alkami Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Alkami Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alkami Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.75%. The high price target for ALKT is $50.00 and the low price target for ALKT is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alkami Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.00, Alkami Technology has a forecasted upside of 53.7% from its current price of $30.57. Alkami Technology has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Alkami Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

In the past three months, Alkami Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,443,824.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT



Earnings for Alkami Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.09) per share.

