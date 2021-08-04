Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

Earnings results for ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

Allete, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

ALLETE last released its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318 million. Its revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. ALLETE has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year ($3.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Earnings for ALLETE are expected to grow by 20.68% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.91 per share. ALLETE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. ALLETE will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “9589033”.

Analyst Opinion on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ALLETE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.87%. The high price target for ALE is $74.00 and the low price target for ALE is $62.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.58%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. ALLETE has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ALLETE is 75.22%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, ALLETE will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.45% next year. This indicates that ALLETE will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

In the past three months, ALLETE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.31% of the stock of ALLETE is held by insiders. 72.67% of the stock of ALLETE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)



Earnings for ALLETE are expected to grow by 20.68% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.91 per share. The P/E ratio of ALLETE is 23.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.14. The P/E ratio of ALLETE is 23.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.88. ALLETE has a PEG Ratio of 3.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ALLETE has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

