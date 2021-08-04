Earnings and Growth Analysis : Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Earnings results for Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Alliant Energy last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Its revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year ($2.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for Alliant Energy are expected to grow by 7.36% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.77 per share. Alliant Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Alliant Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “4175543”.

Analyst Opinion on Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alliant Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.51%. The high price target for LNT is $64.00 and the low price target for LNT is $54.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alliant Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.88, Alliant Energy has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $59.98. Alliant Energy has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alliant Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alliant Energy is 66.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alliant Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.12% next year. This indicates that Alliant Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

In the past three months, Alliant Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of Alliant Energy is held by insiders. 75.37% of the stock of Alliant Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT



Earnings for Alliant Energy are expected to grow by 7.36% in the coming year, from $2.58 to $2.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Alliant Energy is 24.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.02. The P/E ratio of Alliant Energy is 24.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.80. Alliant Energy has a PEG Ratio of 4.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alliant Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

