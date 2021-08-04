Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Earnings results for Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys Inc is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34.

Amedisys last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm earned $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Its revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amedisys has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year ($6.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.7. Earnings for Amedisys are expected to grow by 6.48% in the coming year, from $6.94 to $7.39 per share. Amedisys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. Amedisys will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13721553”.

Analyst Opinion on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amedisys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $299.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.58%. The high price target for AMED is $350.00 and the low price target for AMED is $245.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys does not currently pay a dividend. Amedisys does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

In the past three months, Amedisys insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $579,548.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Amedisys is held by insiders. 86.65% of the stock of Amedisys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED



Earnings for Amedisys are expected to grow by 6.48% in the coming year, from $6.94 to $7.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Amedisys is 42.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.22. The P/E ratio of Amedisys is 42.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.52. Amedisys has a PEG Ratio of 3.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amedisys has a P/B Ratio of 10.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

