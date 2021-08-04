Earnings and Growth Analysis : AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Earnings results for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Amerco is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.47.

AMERCO last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AMERCO has generated $31.15 earnings per share over the last year ($31.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. AMERCO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. AMERCO will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, August 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Dividend Strength: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO does not currently pay a dividend. AMERCO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

In the past three months, AMERCO insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $45,142,170.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 42.80% of the stock of AMERCO is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.33% of the stock of AMERCO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)



The P/E ratio of AMERCO is 18.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.85. The P/E ratio of AMERCO is 18.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 54.37. AMERCO has a P/B Ratio of 2.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

