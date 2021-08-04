Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Earnings results for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

American Homes 4 Rent last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.8. Earnings for American Homes 4 Rent are expected to grow by 11.72% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.43 per share. American Homes 4 Rent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. American Homes 4 Rent will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13721357#”.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.69%. The high price target for AMH is $46.00 and the low price target for AMH is $31.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Homes 4 Rent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.72, American Homes 4 Rent has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $41.95. American Homes 4 Rent has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American Homes 4 Rent has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 34.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American Homes 4 Rent will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.97% next year. This indicates that American Homes 4 Rent will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, American Homes 4 Rent insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,994,220.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.61% of the stock of American Homes 4 Rent is held by insiders. 83.90% of the stock of American Homes 4 Rent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for American Homes 4 Rent are expected to grow by 11.72% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 139.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.16. The P/E ratio of American Homes 4 Rent is 139.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a PEG Ratio of 2.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. American Homes 4 Rent has a P/B Ratio of 2.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

