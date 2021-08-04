Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Earnings results for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

American International Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year (($4.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for American International Group are expected to grow by 15.16% in the coming year, from $4.55 to $5.24 per share. American International Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. American International Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, August 6th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American International Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.91, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.35%. The high price target for AIG is $60.00 and the low price target for AIG is $38.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

American International Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.91, American International Group has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $47.74. American International Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American International Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American International Group is 50.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American International Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.43% next year. This indicates that American International Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

In the past three months, American International Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,192,750.00 in company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of American International Group is held by insiders. 89.98% of the stock of American International Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American International Group (NYSE:AIG



Earnings for American International Group are expected to grow by 15.16% in the coming year, from $4.55 to $5.24 per share. The P/E ratio of American International Group is -10.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of American International Group is -10.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. American International Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.04. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. American International Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here