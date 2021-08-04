Nothing seems to bother AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

Earnings results for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.85.

AmerisourceBergen last released its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm earned $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AmerisourceBergen has generated $7.90 earnings per share over the last year (($18.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AmerisourceBergen are expected to grow by 15.60% in the coming year, from $9.04 to $10.45 per share. AmerisourceBergen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021. AmerisourceBergen will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157948”.

Analyst Opinion on AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AmerisourceBergen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $128.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.50%. The high price target for ABC is $150.00 and the low price target for ABC is $112.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AmerisourceBergen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $128.25, AmerisourceBergen has a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of $122.73. AmerisourceBergen has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen pays a meaningful dividend of 1.44%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AmerisourceBergen has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AmerisourceBergen is 22.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AmerisourceBergen will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.84% next year. This indicates that AmerisourceBergen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

In the past three months, AmerisourceBergen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,768,506.00 in company stock. 28.40% of the stock of AmerisourceBergen is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 63.75% of the stock of AmerisourceBergen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC



Earnings for AmerisourceBergen are expected to grow by 15.60% in the coming year, from $9.04 to $10.45 per share. The P/E ratio of AmerisourceBergen is -6.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AmerisourceBergen is -6.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AmerisourceBergen has a PEG Ratio of 1.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here