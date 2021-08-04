Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Earnings results for Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 08/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Angi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.75%. The high price target for ANGI is $20.00 and the low price target for ANGI is $13.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Angi has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.44, Angi has a forecasted upside of 43.7% from its current price of $11.44. Angi has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi does not currently pay a dividend. Angi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

In the past three months, Angi insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $140,800.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Angi is held by insiders. Only 13.49% of the stock of Angi is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI



The P/E ratio of Angi is -1,144.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Angi has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

